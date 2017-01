Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMFIELD -- An old rivalry was renewed on the hard court Wednesday night, as the Warhawks from Bloomfield High School hosted the Weaver High Beavers.

This game was a track meet from the opening tip, with both teams going on runs and the lead switching hands numerous times.

The Beavers had the last run, led by senior guard Jaycee Martin and his game-high 24 points.

Weaver would hold off the Warhawks and squeak out the tough 63-60 victory.