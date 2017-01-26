Cooler, seasonable temperatures through the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

As we get closer to the weekend, here comes a temperature reality check. For Friday, we’ve got a mix of sun and clouds, and breezy NW winds gusting to 25 mph – not a big deal, but enough to add a chill to the air, especially when the high temps are now only in the low to mid 40s.

That’s warm compared to the weekend, which is quiet weather-wise, but with highs near 40.

Both days have lots of sunshine, and overnight lows in the 20s. On Monday, we bottom out temp-wise, with highs barely above freezing!

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Chance for a few showers.

Friday: Partly sunny, blustery, cooler, slight chance for a flurry. High: 36-41.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. High: 35-40.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Monday: Sunny, seasonal. High: 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 30s

