× Couple arrested after 34 cats seized from their Stratford home

STRATFORD — Stratford Police said a Stratford couple was arrested after 34 cats were taken from their home on Friday.

Catherine and Fletcher Graham, both 60, are facing 34 counts of animal cruelty apiece.

The couple’s arrests come after a month’s long investigation into claims that numerous neglected cats were found at their home, according to police.

Police said the cats were seized on Friday. Police said many of the seized cats were in “some state of neglect.”

The Grahams will be arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court on Wednesday, February 1.

Stay with FOX 61 as this story develops.