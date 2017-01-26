× Five car crash caused delays in West Hartford on I-84 West near Exit 43

WEST HARTFORD — Five vehicles were involved in a chain reaction crash Thursday night.

The accident happened on I-84 Westbound at around 9:30 p.m. near of Exit 43 in West Hartford. Multiple ambulances were called to the scene.

Many drivers had just gotten past another accident in Hartford near the Aetna.

A total of five cars were involved according to police.

At first, the entire westbound side of the highway was blocked, but police reopened the far right lane after arriving on scene. The road was later cleared.

Check back for further details as they develop.