Freshman is a force to be reckoned with at University of New Haven

NEW HAVEN -- University of New Haven freshman and Norwalk native Roy Kane jr. is quickly becoming a force for the Chargers men's basketball team.

Kane has played in all 19 games for UNH starting in 5 and has capitalized on that game time averaging close to 8 points a game and leading the team with 18 blocks. Kane has made the switch from center where he played in high school to the forward position but head coach Ted Hotaling feels Roy has the skill set to play multiple positions once he becomes more comfortable at the college level.