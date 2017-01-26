× Jogger in critical condition after being hit by a car in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — A jogger was seriously injured Wednesday after they were hit by a car at a West Hartford intersection.

At around 6:30 p.m., police responded to a car accident at the corner of Trout Brook Drive and Asylum Avenue.

The car was headed southbound on Trout Brook and the jogger, Andrej Cavarkapa, 30, of West Hartford was jogging west on Asylum, police said.

Witnesses told police that traffic driving south on Trout Brook had a green light at the time of the accident.

The car went through the intersection and hit the jogger, who apparently jogged in to the path of the car.

Police said the traffic lights and walk signals were functioning properly at the time of the accident.

Cavarkapa has critical injuries and he is being cared for at St. Francis Hospital, according to police.

The driver of the car, Khang Nguyen, 19, of South Windsor, was not injured. His car, a 2009 Honda Civic has front end and windshield damage and it was towed as part of the investigation.

41.762084 -72.742015