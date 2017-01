× One dead in Hamden after motorcycle, car collide

HAMDEN — One person is dead after a car and motorcycle collided Thursday night.

Hamden Police said around 6:30 p.m. they were called to the area of Fitch Street and Arch Street on the report of an accident with injuries.

A Lincoln and a motorcycle hit and the operator of the bike died of his injuries.

Police have not released the name of either driver, but did say both are from New Haven.