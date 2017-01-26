× Orange man killed in crash on I-95 in Waterford

WATERFORD — A man is dead after a crash on Interstate 95 Wednesday night, according to state police.

State police said the crash happened near exit 80 at around 11:300 p.m.

Jeffrey Patrick Havill, 25, of Orange, was pronounced dead at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

Police said Havill was driving a 2007 Chevy Corvette and hit the back of a 2007 Toyota Scion driven by Caroline Decarval Sedor of Gales Ferry, then hit the guard rail.

Sedor sustained minor injuries in the accident. The highway was closed while ;police investigated the crash, but has since reopened.

Anyone with information should call the Connecticut State Police at 860-848-6500, extension 5132.