Over 1,000 pairs of boots, socks and coats donated by retailer to South Park Inn in Hartford

HARTFORD – A New England retailer is making sure those who’ve protected our country over the years won’t go unprotected themselves.

Ocean State Job Lot donated over 1,000 pairs of boots, socks and coats at the South Park Inn in Hartford on Thursday.

It was all thanks to a program the New England retailer began just a few weeks ago.

Customers were given the opportunity to buy garments at Job Lot stores all over the region.

In return, workers gave shoppers a gift card for the same amount.

Representatives from Ocean State Job Lot say the good deeds aren’t just from the retail stores.

“It’s the connection with the agencies and the organizations who sometimes don’t get an awful lot of credit, don’t get a lot of attention who do so much good work,” says Ocean State Job Lot executive Director David Sarlitto.

“And in this particular case, South Park Inn, I’ll tell you, that’s the crème of the crop for us.”

All garments will be distributed by several military support organizations to areas across Connecticut.

Sarlitto says Job Lot plans to continue charitable efforts like this all throughout the year.