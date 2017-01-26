Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Raya is a six-month-old domestic kitten.

She is a spayed female and she was abandoned near an apartment building. Someone must have moved out and left her behind.

In their time, they must have cared for her, because she is familiar with and craves human contact. She loves to be held and loves attention.

She is somewhat mellow, but does play – she is a kitten after all - but she is relatively chill.

She is recovering from an upper respiratory infection and an eye infection. Both are common with stray kittens.

She would be great with another kitten as a playmate!

Raya is also litter-box ready!

