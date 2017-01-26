President Trump to address Senate Republican retreat

PHILADELPHIA, PA — President Donald Trump is making his first official trip on Air Force One Thursday, heading to Philadelphia to address the House-Senate GOP Retreat.

He’ll deliver the keynote address at 12 p.m.

You can watch it live here.

Thousands of people are expected to protest the visit. Security is high, with police putting up barriers and increasing patrols. Philadelphia’s police commissioner says the department is working with state and federal authorities to keep everybody safe.

The two day retreat will largely take place behind closed doors. The top priority for republican lawmakers is working on replacing Obamacare.