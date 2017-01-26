Rain showers and warm temperatures Thursday, cold returns for the weekend

Posted 5:28 AM, January 26, 2017, by , Updated at 05:37AM, January 26, 2017

A few showers for the Thursday forecast – all rain, because mild air is in place.

The rain is part of a potent front that will usher in changes for the weekend – just not yet. A few off and rain showers dot the skies through the afternoon. Highs today reach 50 for much of the state, with a Southerly breeze that becomes more Northerly by tonight, and when that does, the cold air spills in.

Highs on Friday are in the 40s, with the high near 40 for the weekend, and only the low 30s by Monday.

Forecast Details: 

Thursday:  Partly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: 40s

Friday: Partly sunny, blustery, cooler, slight chance for a flurry.  High: 36-41.

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. High: 35-40.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Monday: Sunny, seasonal. High: 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 30s

Check out the FOX 61 Meteorologists on Facebook:
Dan AmaranteRachel FrankJoe FureyMatt ScottSam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:
Dan AmaranteRachel FrankJoe FureyMatt ScottSam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.