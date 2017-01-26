× Shriver home on Cape Cod used as base for drug operation, police say

HYANNISPORT, Mass. — Three people were arrested Thursday in connection with a large scale fentanyl distribution operation in Southeastern Massachusetts, that was run out of home owned by the Shiver family.

Police said they tracked the suspects from New Bedford to Hyannisport over two months as undercover agents purchased fentanyl and observed the group who had set up a base of operations in a home at 31 Atlantic Ave. he residence is owned by members of the Shriver family, who are related by marriage to the Kennedy family. The Shiver family was unaware of the drug operation.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid, 50 times more powerful than heroin.

Police said they learned the suspects were traveling to the Cape on a daily basis to distribute large quantities of fentanyl to numerous area users and dealers. Many of their transactions with customers were seen taking place in the area of Fortes Beach in Hyannisport.

Troy Monteiro, 29, of New Bedford was charged with two counts of trafficking fentanyl and conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act. Ariel Price-Perry, 26, was arrested for conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act and impeding a police investigation as she attempted to destroy evidence as Monteiro was being arrested. Trevor Rose, 29, was charged with one count of trafficking fentanyl and one count of possession of cocaine.

On Wednesday, police said they tailed Montiero and Price-Perry to the Hyannisport-Squaw Island Beach that Monteiro and Rose were using to stash their drugs. Montiero was arrested after a short chase, and Price-Perry was taken into custody. Authorities said prior to Montiero and Price-Perry’s arrival police were able to recover approximately 200 grams of fentanyl from the hiding place on the beach, with a street value of around $40,000. Rose, the caretaker of the home on Atlantic Avenue was arrested a short time later when he arrived at the house.

Following the arrests, police obtained search warrants for Monteiro and Price-Perry’s apartment New Bedford and the house in Hyannisport. Authorities found fentanyl along with $20,000 in cash in the apartment. A substantial amount of fentanyl processing equipment including scales, packaging material, and diluting agents was recovered in the Atlantic Avenue residence.

Monteiro, Price-Perry, and Rose were taken to Barnstable Police and held on $100,000 bail each.