× State police take over investigation after 1 dies in crash following Norwalk police chase

NORWALK — Connecticut State Police have taken over an investigation in Norwalk after a person died in a crash following a police chase.

Around 11:10 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, one person died in a crash near 31 Geneva Road.

According to Trooper Kelly Grant, the car that crashed was being pursued by Norwalk police.

More details will follow as they become available, Trooper Grant said.