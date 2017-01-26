State residents head to DC for anti-abortion march

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN – Several groups from around Connecticut are heading to Washington, D.C. to participate in the 44th annual March for Life.

Representatives from the CT Right to Life, Choose Life at Yale , the Family Institute of CT, and the Archdiocese of Hartford are among those driving and flying to the anti-abortion event.

Three women that work for ABC Women’s Center in Middletown are attending with the message you can be pro-life and a feminist, but still be pro-women.

“If I’m truly for life then I have to be for women because women are the ones that birth that life. I am excited to stand, as a woman, in this march for life this weekend,” said Molly Hurtado, Executive Director of ABC Women’s Center.

The women were excited to learn the nation’s Vice President will be marching as well. The New York Times reported Thursday that Vice President Mike Pence would be speaking at the rally.

Hurtado said, “Vice President Mike Pence is very vocal about his life-affirming stance and being pro-life and being pro-family. So I just think that it’s so fitting and what an honor to be there at my first event attending where our vice president will be there as well.”

Christina Bennett, Client Service Manager for ABC Women’s Center, has attended these marches before. She said this year is different because of the new administration. President Trump has said his nominee for the Supreme Court will oppose abortion rights and work to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I feel a lot of momentum and excitement. I think that people feel perhaps a little more free to share their beliefs in public, that they don't have to be afraid of saying that they're pro-life, that they're pro-life women, that they're a pro-life feminist,” said Bennett.

Bennett was motivated to speak up because she was scheduled to be aborted. Her mother had an appointment for the procedure, but changed her mind at the last minute.

Bennett said, “I thought maybe I survived for a reason and maybe I can be a voice for other people who have no voice.”

The voices on the other side are raising their volume too. This year’s March for Life comes just a week after hundreds of thousands of mostly pro-choice individuals participated in women’s marches around the country.

Sarah Croucher, Executive Director of NARAL Pro-Choice CT, was one of the speakers at Hartford’s women’s march. She said it’s worrisome that someone in a position of power like Mike Pence is fighting against reproductive rights.

"Really we’re seeing a whole slew of anti-women policies that are coming out and I think that Mike Pence is one of the driving forces behind those," said Croucher.

She said, "It came up in the election campaign that Trump said he thought that women who had an abortion should be punished and he quickly walked that back, but actually what we see from these politicians is that they do want to punish women. And by these anti-choice policies what they'll end up doing is punishing women. They’'ll end up punishing women who are on low incomes, who have few choices. They say that this is about protecting women but it's not. It's anything but."

Senior Counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway will also be speaking at the March for Life event.

It begins at 11:45 a.m. with a rally on the National Mall. Participants will then march to the Supreme Court and U.S. Capitol building.