Windsor Locks to weigh in on casino proposal

WINDSOR LOCKS — People living in and around Windsor Locks will have the chance to hear directly from tribal leaders looking to put a casino in their community.

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the Windsor Locks High School auditorium, the Mohegan and Mashantucket Pequot tribes will hold a community forum on the possibility of building a new casino in Windsor Locks.

The location being considered for this third Connecticut casino includes Bradley International Airport and the Thrall tobacco farm, located on Old County Road, on Route 20 near the I-91 interchange. The tobacco farm site had been previously considered as a location for retail outlets.

Thursday night’s public meeting is one of a series on the topic.

The old Showcase Cinemas building in East Windsor is the other location being considered for the casino site.

These public hearings are all part of this process in which the casino developers, in this case the tribal leaders, are figuring out which community is a right fit for them to do business in.

The tribal leaders say a new casino will bring thousands of jobs into the area and $80 million in tax revenue into the state.

They also argue crime rates won’t go up, saying they will work with town leaders on those and other concerns.

People in the communities up for consideration are giving the idea of a casino in their town a mixed reception. Some like the idea it will compete with the MGM casino being built just over the state line in Springfield, Massachusetts. Others are concerned their property values will go down.

The tribal leaders said the need for the casino is great, pointing to a recent study that estimated the MGM casino in Springfield will hurt Connecticut’s finances will cost roughly $70 million in it’s first year of opening.