Woman donates $2 million for Derby athletic complex

DERBY — A wealthy businesswoman with family roots in Derby is proving to be a good friend to town athletics.

Joan Payden is donating $2 million for construction of a new field house and baseball field at the athletic complex on Chatfield Street to support high school and recreational sports. The town announced the gift Thursday.

Superintendent Dr. Matthew Conway calls the donation a game changer.

The donation to Derby public school honors Joan Payden’s father, Joseph, who grew up in Derby and was valedictorian of the graduating class of 1915. Her mother grew up in Shelton.