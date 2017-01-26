× Woman hit by car and killed in Stratford identified

STRATFORD — The Stratford Police Department has identified the woman who was hit by a car and killed in Stratford Tuesday.

Carmen Flores-Carrillo, 64, was hit by a car when she was walking across the road. She was taken to Bridgeport Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Stratford police said the accident happened on Longbrook Avenue, near Paterson Avenue, in Stratford.

Stratford police said they are still trying to determine the cause of the accident and if any possible charges are warranted.

Stratford police said the incident is still under investigation and there is nothing further to report at this time.