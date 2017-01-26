World’s largest indoor, multi-level go-kart track sits right in Montville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTVILLE -- It's billed as the largest indoor, multi-level racing facility in the world and it's right in our own backyard. There has been no shortage of fanfare surrounding Naskart Indoor Kart Racing and Trampoline Park in Montville.

"It took 11 months to get to this point," said Sales and Marketing Manager Rachel Hannas-Metz. "We are looking forward to seeing what the public thinks and growing our Naskart family. We hope Naskart will help boost tourism to the area."

The 110,000 square foot thrill park has two different tracks, both are a quarter-mile, and are built for people of all ages and skill levels. The tracks can be combined to make one super track where karts can reach speeds of close to 45 miles an hour.

"They're not lawnmower engines," said operations manager Raleigh Brailsford. "And they're electric so you don't have to worry about emissions, you don't have to worry about the sound of a motor behind your ear."

Naskart will offer racing leagues, team building events, and group rates for parties. If speed isn't your thing, perhaps jumping to new heights is in the 8,000 square foot trampoline park complete with dodge ball and a game of high-flying hoops.

All this might make you hungry, so fuel up in the cafe and full bar.

"Its lots of fun -- all indoor fun," Hannas-Metz said.

Naskart is open every day -- for pricing information click here.