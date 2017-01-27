× 12-year-old finds apparent grenade near family’s front porch in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD — A West Hartford mother said her 12-year-old son found a hand grenade near the family’s front porch.

Jeanne MacPherson told The Hartford Courant that her son found the old explosive, which is no longer considered live, when he came home from school on Thursday. It had been in the mulch next to the home’s driveway.

The boy rushed down his driveway and alerted his mother of his discovery.

A bomb squad recovered the dark green, pineapple hand grenade.

Warrenton Avenue was closed for a short time between Prospect Avenue and South Highland Street at around 3:30 p.m. as police investigated.

Police said the grenade will be destroyed as a precaution.