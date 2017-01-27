× 3 businesses raided, 1 person arrested on prostitution charge in Glastonbury

GLASTONBURY — One person was arrested in connection with the raids on three businesses Thursday.

Three businesses in Glastonbury were the subjects of long term investigations by the East Central Narcotics Taskforce, the Center for Digital Investigations, Homeland Security, Department of Labor, Glastonbury and Manchester Police Departments.

Authorities believed prostitution was happening at the businesses, Relaxation Spa, 99 Hebron Avenue, New Sunshine Reflexology, 2840 B Main St., and Pine Reflexology, 18 School Street.

Guixing Jiang, 43, was charged with promoting prostitution. Jiang was held on $50,000 bond.

Police seized computers, documents, Jiang’s Volkswagen Passat, and an undisclosed amount of cash.

More arrests are expected, said police.