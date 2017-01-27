× Another chance to make it right: Steve Harvey set to host Miss Universe Contest

HOLLYWOOD — Judges and music talent have been announced for this year’s Miss Universe Contest airing live from the Philippines on Sunday, January 29 at 7 p.m. on FOX.

Last year’s Miss Universe contest was one for the ages. Emmy Award Winner Steve Harvey incorrectly announced Ariadna Gutierrez of Miss Colombia as winner. As she was in shock, Harvey then realized that Gutierrez was the runner-up and the actual winner was Pia Wurtzbach of the Philippines. Harvey now has a chance to do right this year as host.

Representing the United States is Deshauna Barber, 27. She is the first woman actively serving in the US Army Reserve to win the title of Miss USA. After completing her Masters of Science in Computer Information Systems at the University of Maryland, Deshauna returned to live in Washington, D.C.

Check out the full lineup for this year’s contest:

Musical Performances

Four-time Grammy Award-winning R&B group Boyz II Men

Multi-platinum Hip-Hop artist Flo Rida

Contest Judges

Dayanara Torres – Miss Universe from Puerto Rico, author, model and actress.

Sushmita Sen – Miss Universe from India, Bollywood actress, entrepreneur, philanthropist and champion of women’s rights in India.

Leila Lopes – First Miss Universe from Angola and former United Nations Goodwill Ambassador for Desertification.

Mickey Boardman : Editorial Director of popular fashion and pop-culture magazine, PAPER.

Cynthia Bailey – TV star, former model, and founder of The Bailey Agency School of Fashion.

Francine LeFrak – Social entrepreneur, women’s empowerment activist and founder of Same Sky.

Riyo Mori – Actress, model, dancer, and Miss Universe 2007 from Japan.