Donor gives Derby High School $2 million for athletics upgrades​

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DERBY -- An unexpected $2 million donation is going to allow Derby High School the construct its fields of dreams.

A makeover of the football field, outdated cinder track, a rebuild of the century old field house and relocation of the undersized baseball field were estimated to cost $5 million. However, the state only agreed to fund $2.9 million of that.

Dr. Matthew Conway, the Superintendent of Derby Public Schools said the field house, at a cost of $1 million, would have to be cut, as would nearly $1 million factored in for cost overruns.

But, two weeks ago, Derby High School principal, Martin Pascale, received a phone call that would changed the course of this project, which has been talked about for nearly 20 years.

Joan Payden, the daughter of a member of the Derby Class of 1915, annually donates a $6,000 scholarship to the school's valedictorian in honor of her dad, J.R. Payden. But, after Pascale described the dire need the school was in,Ms. Payden offered to donate $2 million to make this project a touchdown.

"The idea of just having that connection still to Derby, after 100 years or 102 years, is phenomenal," said Pascale, of Ms. Payden, who is the founder of an L.A. based investment firm.

And, when you're accustomed to budget shortfalls?

"Your first reaction is 'oh my gosh,' you know? It's a wow," said Conway, who noted "If all goes smoothly, with the construction, Derby High School's goal is host its first athletic events, in the new complex, come the spring of 2018.