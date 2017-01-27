Flurries possible for the Northwest hills tonight; Cool and clear for the weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds are in place and there’s a few snow flurries to the west of us – we’ll watch the evening radar for any light action on the Northwest side of the state.

Temps tonight drops to the low to mid 30s, and by dawn, the skies will clear.

For the weekend, partly cloudy skies keep the forecast dry, and cooler, with highs Saturday near 40, and slightly warmer for Sunday. Another shot of cold air drops the highs to near freezing Monday – which means high temps will be below freezing for the first time in over 2 weeks!

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Temps drops to the low to mid 30s

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. High: 35-40.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Monday: Sunny, seasonal. High: 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 30s

Check out the FOX 61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.