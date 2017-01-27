× Hartford officer injured after being grazed by car on Bond Street

HARTFORD — Hartford police are on the lookout for the driver of a car after a police officer was injured Friday morning.

Police said the incident happened shortly before 2 a.m. when the car took off down Bond Street and grazed the officer. The officer was engaged in what police are calling a street-level drug investigation.

Details are limited but police did say that the officer’s injuries are very minor and he is expected to be OK.

