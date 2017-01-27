× 2 workers injured when boom truck falls on house in Gales Ferry

GALES FERRY — Emergency crews responded to a machinery accident Friday afternoon that left people trapped.

The Gales Ferry Volunteer fire department said they were called to Avery Hill Road at about 3 p.m. for a machinery accident. A Lifestar medical helicopter was called to the scene.

According to police, two men, a 54-year-old and a 33-year-old, were doing tree work for a private company and operating from a scissor boom truck. They had the apparatus fully extended, sitting on a slight incline in the front yard of the property. The scissor truck lost its balance, toppled and fell onto the top of the house, and both men fell from the boom platform. The boom, as it fell, hit electrical wiring from the street to the house.

The 54-year-old was critically injured by the electrical shock and taken by Lifestar to Hartford Hospital. The other man had minor injuries and was taken to Backus Hospital in Norwich by ambulance.

The accident left a hole in the roof of the home. The homeowners were not home at the time.

Investigators are still on scene, and Eversource has been called to assist. OSHA has also been contacted.

