Manchester Community College welcomes armed police officers

MANCHESTER -- State Senator Steve Cassano has seen it all teaching for over 28 years.

"There have been explosions but never shootings," he said. "Threats of death have been there, threats of death to faculty. I've seen all of that."

But after a school lock down almost four years ago, Senator Cassano decided enough is enough.

Last year, he helped usher in a bill that would outfit the state's community colleges with armed police officers. On Friday, the senator was guided through a tour of Manchester Community College by a few of the school's police officers.

"We have qualified former police officers. They're all police officers, they've all served. They know how to do this," said Senator Cassano.

"Coming here and not being armed also means that we can`t do our jobs. We can't protect you, we can`t protect the students and that goes against the grain. Being armed now and getting all the proper tools means we can actually do our jobs, we'll feel better," says Manchester Community College Police Chief Lt. Michael Davis.

Manchester Community College now joins Naugatuck Valley Community College as the only public community colleges in the state with armed police officers.