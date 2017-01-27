‘Mannix’ star Mike Connors dies at 91

LOS ANGELES — Mike Connors, who played a hard-hitting private eye on the long-running TV series “Mannix,” has died. He was 91.

His son-in-law, Mike Condon, says the actor died Thursday afternoon at a Los Angeles hospital from recently-diagnosed leukemia.

“Mannix” debuted on CBS in 1967 and ran for eight years.

Actor Mike Connors the television show "Pioneers of Television" speaks during the PBS portion of the 2010 Summer TCA Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 4, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Viewers were intrigued by the smartly dressed, well-spoken Los Angeles detective who could still mix it up with thugs. Episodes normally climaxed with a brawl.

Connors once said that until “Mannix,” TV private investigators were hard-nosed and cynical, while Mannix “got emotionally involved” in his cases.

Connors also starred in the short-lived TV shows “Tightrope” and “Today’s FBI.” His movie roles included “Sudden Fear” with Joan Crawford, “Island in the Sky,” ”The Ten Commandments,” and a remake of “Stagecoach.”

