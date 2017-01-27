Middlebury animal rescue reducing adoption fee in hopes of clearing full shelter

MIDDLEBURY — A Middlebury animal shelter is putting out an urgent call for help to find forever homes for dogs in their care.

In an effort to find a good home for numerous large dogs, Brass City Rescue Alliance Animal Shelter will be reducing their adoption fee to $200 on Saturday, January, 28 from 10-6 p.m. only.

In a Facebook post, the animal shelter says they no longer have room for these dogs. Many of the dogs are having trouble finding homes because most of them need to be the only pet in the household. Ahead of Saturday’s adoption event, you can submit an application to get pre-approved to take one of the dogs home.

Visit adoptapet.com/bcra for more information.

