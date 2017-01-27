New London officers arrest 3 for armed robbery

NEW LONDON — Three people are facing armed robbery charges after New London police responded to a man armed with a knife in the parking lot of Cilantro’s Café.

On Friday just before 1 a.m., police said they were watching a large crowd at Cilantro’s Café and they responded to reports of a man holding a knife to three victims as he demanded money.

Police said they arrested Andrew Maynard, 24 of Uncasville, and Merfy Rodriguez, 21, and Maria Moreno, 40, as they attempted to run away from the scene.

According to police, Maynard was the suspect with knife during the incident. No injuries were reported.

Maynard was charged with three counts of second-degree robbery, three counts of second-degree larceny, interfering with police, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and tampering with evidence.

Rodriguez was charged with three counts of second-degree robbery, interfering with police, possession of narcotics, possession of narcotics with intent to sell, and tampering with evidence.

Moreno was charged with three counts of second-degree robbery, driving while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and operating under suspension.