Recipe – Double chocolate biscotti

HARTFORD — The Easterseals Chocolate and Food Lovers’ Expo is coming and Kristie Balisciano, marketing and communications specialist for Easterseals came to visit FOX 61’s Good Day Connecticut with Maria Sanchez of Sweet Maria’s Bakery who brought one of her choclate lover’s recipes to share.

Double Chocolate Biscotti

1 ½ sticks butter, softened

1 cup sugar

3 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla

¾ cup cocoa

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 ½ cups chocolate chips

2- 2 ¼ cups flour

Preheat oven to 350 F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. With an electric mixer, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Add eggs and vanilla. Mix until well blended. On low speed, add flour, cocoa, baking powder and salt. Stir in chocolate chips. Divide dough in thirds. Roll into cylinders about 10 inches long. Place on a baking sheet spacing each 3 inches apart. Bake 20 to 25 minutes or until tops of loaves are firm. Remove baking sheet from the oven. Cool in pan on wire cooling rack. Cut loaves diagonally into ½-inch thick slices. Place cookies on cookie sheet in a single layer. Return to the oven and bake 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from oven. Cool completely on a wire cooling rack. Dip chocolate or drizzle as desired. Store biscotti in an airtight container at room temperature.

Yields about 36 biscotti