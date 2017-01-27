× Teen charged with attacking, carjacking Chinese food delivery driver in Milford; 2nd suspect on the loose

MILFORD — A teen is facing serious charges in Milford after police say he attacked a Chinese food delivery driver Thursday evening.

On Thursday around 9:30 p.m. police were called to a fight on Noble Avenue near Broad Street. But when police arrived, they found a delivery driver from a local Chinese food restaurant was hit in the head and robbed of his phone and car.

Police say the driver needed to be taken to the hospital due to his injuries.

Detectives found his car a short time later and tried to stop it. Two people got out of the car and started running away, police said, leaving the car rolling into a utility pole.

Police used a K9 to help track down the pair. Officers caught up with one of them, a 14-year-old from Bridgeport. The second suspect got away.

If anyone has any information, Milford police ask that you call them at (203) 878-6551 or visit their website at www.milfordpd.org.

The teen arrested, who police have not identified because of his age, is charged with carjacking larceny, assault, robbery, interfering with arrest, and conspiracy to commit on all above charges.