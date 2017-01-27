Tom Brady shares heartfelt Instagram post honoring Bill Belichick

FOXBOROUGH — New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady took to his Instagram page Friday to honor his head coach Bill Belichick a week before the duo’s NFL record setting seventh Super Bowl appearance.

The two have been a part of all four of the Patriots‘ Super Bowl championships dating back to 2001 when the Patriots knocked off the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI.

On an individual front, Brady became the all-time leader in wins this season following a 26-10 win over the Rams. Heading into Super Bowl LI, Brady has a career record of 212-65.

Belichick, who has been a coach in the NFL for 42 years, has a career record of 246-123.

Seventeen years ago today, Mr. Kraft hired the only professional head coach I have ever had. And there is no other coach I would ever want to play for! Coach, thanks for taking a chance on me 17 years ago too!! A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 27, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

Super Bowl LI will air LIVE on FOX 61 on Sunday February, 5 at 6:30 p.m. as the New England Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons at the NRG Stadium in Houston Texas.