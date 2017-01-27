× UConn Men’s Hockey defeats Vermont 3-1

HARTFORD — The UConn Men’s Hockey Team were at the XL Center in Hartford Friday night looking to get back to the 500 mark on the season.

That would be no easy task as the faced the Catamounts of Vermont University who are currently ranked 11th in the nation.

In the first period both teams had great scoring chances but each goal tender was up to the challenge. Less than two minutes into the second period the red lamp finally came on as Karl El-Mir scored for UConn off a steal and pass from Evan Richardson.

The Huskies would carry that one goal lead into the final period and that’s were Adam Huska showed his metal in goal for UConn in goal.

UConn added two goals in the third and that was plenty as Huska stopped 34 out of 35 shots on the night 17 of which came in the final period.

UConn defeated Vermont 3-1 to move to 10-10-6 overall and 6-6-2 in Hockey East.