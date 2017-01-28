Connecticut’s Conference of Municipalities offers solutions to city problems

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Susan Branfield, the First Selectwoman from Portland told Stan the state has to look into revenue diversification, because the state relies too much on the property tax.

She believes collaboration and shared services also hold the key to easing the budget crunch in addition to controlling spending. Branfield said reducing and broadening the sales tax in addition to increasing the Payment In Lieu Of Taxes program (PILOT) for properties not subject to taxes, should have its threshold increased to 77%.

Following his State of the State address where he said cuts to municipal aid are likely, Governor Malloy spoke at the annual town meeting for the Connecticut Council of Small Towns (COST).

Malloy said 22% of the state budget goes to municipalities and the majority of those funds go toward education. He said any solutions to the $1.5 billion deficit problem are going to be the result of a team effort.

“I know we’re in this together and it’s a tough situation to be in together,” said Malloy.