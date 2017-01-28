Cool and clear on Saturday, slightly warmer Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

For the weekend, partly cloudy skies keep the forecast dry, and cooler, with highs Saturday near 40, and slightly warmer for Sunday. Another shot of cold air drops the highs to near freezing Monday – which means high temps will be below freezing for the first time in over 2 weeks!

Forecast Details:

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. High: 35-40.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. High: 30s.

Monday: Sunny, seasonal. High: 30s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. High: 30s

Check out the FOX 61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.