East Hartford Police investigate early morning shooting

EAST HARTFORD — Police are investigating after a shooting at a convenience store in East Hartford.

The shooting took place just after 2:30 a.m. at 468 Main Street, known as Krauszer’s Food Store.

A victim was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. No one else was injured.

Police say that a suspect is still be sought in the investigation, and detectives are still on the scene.