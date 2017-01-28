× Police investigate overnight shooting at Vernon social club

VERNON — Vernon Police Officers are investigating after an overnight shooting in the Rockville section of town.

Police say that around 2:00 a.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting at the TKB social club at 1 Vernon Avenue.

When they arrived, officers found a vehicle struck by several rounds. The occupants were not hit.

There was a dance party being held at the club with around several hundred attendees.

The Vernon Police are asking anyone who saw the shooting or had the information to contact them at 860-872-9126.