MELBOURNE, Australia — Serena Williams has won her record 23rd Grand Slam singles title with a 6-4, 6-4 victory over her older sister Venus in the Australian Open final. With her record seventh Australian title, the 35-year-old Williams moved ahead of Steffi Graf (grahf) for the most major titles in the Open era. Margaret Court won 24 majors, but collected 13 of those before the Open era.

The victory also ensured that Serena Williams will regain the top ranking, which she lost in September after 186 straight weeks when Angelique Kerber won the U.S. Open.

Coming up tonight, Rafael Nadal (rah-fay-EHL’ nah-DAHL’) and Roger Federer renew their Grand Slam final rivalry when they meet for the Australian Open men’s singles title. They will meet for a major championship for the ninth time with Nadal winning six of the previous eight.

He also holds the edge in their head-to-head matches 23-11. The 35-year old Federer is looking for his 18th Grand Slam title, while 30-year old Nadal is aiming for his 15th.