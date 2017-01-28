× Teen in critical condition after shooting in Vernon

VERNON — A teen is in critical condition Saturday night after a shooting.

Vernon police were called to a house on Talcott Avenue after calls of a teenager was shot, police said.

When the officer arrived, they found a teenage boy suffering from a gun shot wound. The boy was first taken to Rockville Hospital but then was transported by Lifestar to Hartford Hospital. The boy remains in critical condition, police say.

Vernon and state police will be investigating the incident throughout the night.

