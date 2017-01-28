× Wallingford police seize drugs from car heading to Oakdale Theatre

WALLINGFORD — Wallingford Police say they seized drugs after making a motor vehicle stop outside the Oakdale Theatre around 10:08 p.m. Friday night.

Police, who were maintaining a presence at the Oakdale after a shooting last month that left two people dead, stopped the car at the entrance of the theater due to a violation.

The occupants were heading to the Oakdale for the Electronic Dance Music show.

During the stop, the officers immediately smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the car.

Police conducted a search of the car with the Wallingford Police Department’s K-9 Unit. They found 13 capsules of MDMA, more commonly known as “Molly”, as well as 13.7 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Police arrested Andrew Dargon, 28, of Meriden, on possession of narcotics, and 2 active arrest warrants for violations of probation.

Dargon was released on a total of $42,000 bond with a court date of 2/10/2017.