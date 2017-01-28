Weaver High’s Martin takes on new roles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Weaver High School senior Jaecee Martin in his final season, is taking on new duties for the Beavers including top scorer and team leader

He's replacing KeAndre Fair, who graduated last year, in those roles.

The Beavers once again this season are without a home gym since Hartford's Weaver High School is under construction.

Martin and his fellow players don’t use this as an excuse for performance, instead they use it as motivation for achievement.

Jaycee and the Beavers also use last seasons loss in the state final to Hillhouse as a push to get back to the championship game.