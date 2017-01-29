Blustery Sunday with clouds and gusty winds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Sunday will feature a mix of sun & clouds, slightly cooler temperatures, with dry conditions. There is always a slight chance for several rounds of flurries, especially across Litchfield County late Sunday afternoon into the evening hours. I'm not expecting any accumulations with any flurries or snow showers. A reinforcing shot of cold air drops the highs to near freezing Monday – which means high temps will be below freezing for the first time in over 2 weeks!

An Alberta Clipper will quickly cross the region with a period of light snow or snow showers. Don't expect much snow with these clippers as they do not have a lot of moisture to work with. However, some areas could pick up an inch or two, especially across northern Connecticut. Another shot of colder air will move during the second half of the week and into the weekend.

Forecast Details:

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. High: 35-40.

Monday: Partly sunny, colder. High: 28-33.

Tuesday: Increasing clouds chance for a period of light snow or flurries in the afternoon and evening. Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: 35-40.

Thursday: Partly sunny, blustery and colder. High near 32.

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 25-30.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cold. High: 20s.

