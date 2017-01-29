× Delta US flights grounded due to “automation issues”

WASHINGTON — Delta has grounded its domestic flights because of “automation issues.”

That’s according to an advisory Sunday by the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Atlanta-based airline is responding to customer complaints on Twitter by saying it is experiencing technical issues and is “working hard to get them fixed quickly to minimize the impact to our customers.”

The FAA says international flight are exempt from the grounding.

Delta apologizes to customers for the inconvenience and will provide updates as they become available on https://t.co/QS4ugj8hOa. — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017

Delta teams are working to fix a systems outage that has resulted in departure delays. Flights in the air remain unaffected. — Delta (@Delta) January 30, 2017