Fire rages through swim and tennis club in Wethersfield

WETHERSFIELD– Firefighters were called to a private Swim and Tennis Club in Wethersfield Sunday afternoon, only to see the main building engulfed in flames.

At 2:19 p.m., the Wethersfield Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to Pine Acres Swim and Tennis club. The main building was heavily inflamed, firefighters said. The main structure received heavy damage.

Wethersfield Fire Marshall remained at the scene and began investigating the cause. As of this Sunday, the cause and the location where the fire started remain unknown.

At the time of the fire the facility was closed.