Hundreds of protesters gather at Bradley Airport

WINDSOR LOCKS -- An estimated 1 ,000 people lined the lower level of Bradley Airport Sunday to protest the recent refugee ban imposed by President Donald Trump.

President Donald Trump's seismic move to ban more than 218 million people from the United States and to deny entry to all refugees reverberated worldwide Saturday, as chaos and confusion rippled through US airports, American law enforcement agencies and foreign countries trying to grasp Washington's new policy.

Participants young and old came out in order to make sure their voices were heard.

"What Donald Trump's ban has done is it's touched a core among the American public," said Farhan Memon, a chairperson for the Connecticut chapter of the Council of American Islamic Relations. "The American public is a welcoming public. We are after all a nation of immigrants."

Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman stopped by in support of the protestors.

"We cannot stand and allow this government, this president to do what he`s doing now," Wyman said. "We've got to make sure our voices are heard."