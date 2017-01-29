Middlebury animal rescue extending their reduced adoption fee in hopes of clearing full shelter

MIDDLEBURY — A Middlebury animal shelter is putting out an urgent call for help to find forever homes for dogs in their care.

In an effort to find a good home for numerous large dogs, Brass City Rescue Alliance Animal Shelter on Service Road will be extending their reduced adoption fee to $200 on Sunday, January 29 from 9a.m.-12 p.m. only. Typically they charge $385 for large dogs that are spade/neutered, microchipped and vaccinated.

On Saturday, they held their adoption event as well with a large turnout, resulting in 5 adoptions with several other applications still pending.

Jennifer Humphrey, CEO of Brass City Rescue Alliance, told Fox 61 their kennel is full and they have no room to take in any new rescues from kennels that euthanize.

"Nobody wants to play God. You know, you have to live with yourself if you say, 'No,'" said Humphrey.

Some of dogs have lived at the shelter for years. Others have never had a home of their own. Many of the dogs are having trouble finding homes because most of them need to be the only pet in the household.

"We're hoping that people coming in and visiting, they might make a love match," said Humphrey.

She said, "They've been here so long. They need homes. They deserve homes."

Ahead of Saturday's adoption event, you can submit an application to get pre-approved to take one of the dogs home.

Visit adoptapet.com/bcra for more information.

