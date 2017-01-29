× NFL All-Star game changes location for the first time in years

ORLANDO, Fla. — The annual NFL Pro Bowl game is being played tonight in Orlando. With interest in the end-of-the-season all-star game waning, the NFL made the decision to shop the Pro Bowl after having it played in Hawaii for years. Orlando ended up the winner, agreeing to a two-year contract to host the contest at Camping World Stadium, with an option for a third.

This will be just the third time since 1979 that the Pro Bowl has been played outside of Honolulu.

For the most part the players are saying they like Orlando but Hawaii remains their first choice for the game.

The game starts at 8 p.m. tonight. on ESPN.