Quebec City police say there’s been a shooting at mosque

QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC — Quebec City police confirm fatalities in a shooting at a local mosque, 2 people arrested.

Quebec City police say there has been a shooting incident at a local mosque.

A tweet posted on the police department’s twitter account late Sunday would only say details would follow. It wasn’t immediately known if there were casualties.

President of Quebec City mosque says five have died in shooting at mosque.

