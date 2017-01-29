Quebec City police say there’s been a shooting at mosque

Canadian police officers respond to a shooting in a mosque at the Québec City Islamic cultural center on Sainte-Foy Street in Quebec city on January 29, 2017.
Two arrests have been made after five people were reportedly shot dead in an attack on a mosque in Québec City, Canada. / AFP / Alice Chiche (Photo credit should read ALICE CHICHE/AFP/Getty Images)
QUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC — Quebec City police confirm fatalities in a shooting at a local mosque, 2 people arrested.
A tweet posted on the police department’s twitter account late Sunday would only say details would follow. It wasn’t immediately known if there were casualties.
President of Quebec City mosque says five have died in shooting at mosque.