Stamford Police search for hit and run suspect

STAMFORD — Stamford Police are investigating after a hit and run that occurred early Sunday morning.

Police say the incident happened on West Main Street at Richmond HIll Avenue around 2:40 a.m. when man was trying to cross West Main Street. Police are tentatively identifying him as Gilberto Monroy. While crossing, Monroy was struck by a vehicle reveling eastbound on West Main Street, and it did not stay at the scene. Monroy sustained serious injuries.

The vehicle which left the scene will have windshield, headlight, and molding or grill damage according to police. Evidence at the scene will also be investigated.

The operator or anyone with information concerning the vehicle or a vehicle with the damage that was listed is asked to please contact Stamford Police at 203-977-4712.

Stamford Police are also requesting the public’s assistance in locating family or friends of Mr. Monroy.

Police are still investigating.